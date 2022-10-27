Authorities are currently interrogating a household worker of undisclosed nationality for allegedly attempting to end a three-month-old baby’s life by adding detergent powder into the child’s medicine, Arab local papers reported.

The Public Prosecution received a report from the Al-Adan police station about an Asian maid who was immediately detained for allegedly attempting to kill the child. Officials took the statements of the baby’s parents who requested to investigate the incident, as well as appealed to send the infant to the Forensic Medicine Department and Child Protection Center.

Following the prosecutor’s interrogations, a decision was issued to detain the suspect for further investigations.