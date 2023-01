The Abdali customs officers seized several tools used in the practice of black magic and witchcraft from a female citizen coming from Iraq on Saturday evening. The officers suspected the woman, and upon inspection of her luggage, discovered prohibited materials used in black magic. When questioned, the suspect said it is for “personal matters”. The prohibited tools were confiscated and handed over to the competent authorities.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait