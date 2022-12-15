The Director General of the General Department of Nationality and Travel Documents, Major General Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khaled, said the self-service project of renewing and delivering the passport through the devices that were placed in the six national identity centers to a large extent has been very successful.

He told a local Arabic daily, there is a future plan to introduce similar devices in commercial complexes.

Major General Al-Khaled revealed that there is a project under study to opt for electronic printing of these documents instead of manual registration, in order to avoid some errors during manual registration, in addition to speedy completion.

Al-Khaled added, a special program has been completed to issue a facsimile copy of the passport through the Sahel program for students at home and abroad to benefit from it while applying for registration in universities and ministries, and carrying a “barcode” to verify the identity of its bearer.

Major General Al-Khaled revealed that there is a law presented to the National Assembly regarding the granting of nationality to the wife of a Kuwaiti according to Article “Eighth”, which includes her obtaining treatment as a Kuwaiti citizen for a specific period until she obtains the nationality, after she agrees to relinquish her original nationality.

Al-Khaled confirmed there is continuous work throughout the year to complete lists for the naturalization of children of widowed and divorced female citizens, to submit them to the Minister of Interior in preparation for submitting them to the Council of Ministers when requested.

Al-Khaled explained that the granting of Article 17 passport to the bedoun is subject to several conditions, including treatment, study, humanitarian cases, and the wife of the citizen who requests for this passport, after checking and addressing with the security authorities and the central apparatus for dealing with the situation of illegal residents.