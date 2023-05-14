LuLu Group, leading retailer in the region, opened its latest hypermarket in the State of Kuwait. The store which is also 12th in the country was officially inaugurated by Abdul Wahab Al Marzook, Vice Chairman of Tamdeen Group at Khiran Outlet mall in Khiran city in the presence of Dr. Matar Hamid Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group and other dignitaries.

Also present on the occasion were Adarsh Swaika, Indian Ambassador, Manelisi Genge, South African Ambassador, large number of diplomates, government officials and other dignitaries.

Spread over 35,000 sq. feet, the fresh market will offer a wide range of fresh fruits, vegetables, grocery food, non-food items, health and beauty products, meat and seafood and a special area for local agri produces.

One of the notable highlights of the store include self-checkout counters for convenient shopping experience, as well as a dedicated area for fresh juice station. In addition to this, shoppers can explore a wide selection of household items, toys, party supplies, seasonal products, and outdoor essentials, ensuring their diverse needs are met.

Khiran Outlet Mall, which covers a vast project area of more than 3 million sq. feet, is one of Kuwait’s first hybrid malls, offering a unique shopping and entertainment experience. The mall boasts a parking space for 3,700 cars, ensuring convenient access for shoppers. Moreover, it features a marina with 900 berths, catering to maritime enthusiasts.

Also present on the occasion were Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Mohamed Haris, Lulu Kuwait Director, Sreejith, Regional Director of Lulu Kuwait and other senior officials.