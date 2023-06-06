Lulu Hypermarket, a leading retail chain in Kuwait, took a proactive step towards safeguarding the environment , was done by a comprehensive awareness program on the occasion of World Environment Day, 5th June 2023. Under the tagline “Act today, safeguard tomorrow,” Lulu Hypermarket emphasized the urgent need to address plastic pollution and promoted the importance of reducing plastic consumption.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Lulu Hypermarket recognized the significance of World Environment Day as a global platform to raise awareness and encourage positive environmental practices. The day was marked with a series of activities and engagements across all Lulu outlets in Kuwait.

The highlight of the campaign was the launch of the hashtag #beatplasticpollution, which served as a rallying call for individuals and communities to come together and combat the adverse effects of plastic waste on our planet. Lulu Hypermarket believes that through collective action, society can make a lasting impact on the environment, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

Throughout the day, Lulu Hypermarket engaged its customers through various interactive initiatives, aiming to foster a sense of responsibility towards reducing plastic consumption. Informational sessions were conducted, providing valuable insights on the detrimental effects of plastic pollution and the simple yet effective ways to minimize its usage.

In addition, Lulu Hypermarket organized awareness campaigns within its stores, showcasing alternative eco-friendly products. Through these efforts, Lulu Hypermarket aimed to educate and empower individuals to make conscious choices that contribute to a greener and cleaner environment.

Lulu Top management expressed his gratitude to all customers and participants who actively engaged in the World Environment Day awareness program. they stated, “Preserving our planet is a collective responsibility, and Lulu Hypermarket is committed to being at the forefront of sustainability initiatives. By reducing plastic consumption, we can significantly minimize our environmental footprint and ensure a healthier future for our planet and future generations.”

Lulu Hypermarket’s initiative on World Environment Day reflects its long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship. By raising awareness and advocating for the reduction of plastic pollution, Lulu Hypermarket sets a positive example for the retail industry and inspires individuals to make a difference in their daily lives.