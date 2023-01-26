Lulu Hypermarket, the unchallenged retailing leader in the region, launched the ‘Lulu India Utsav’ promotion on 25 January at the Al-Rai branch. The promotion was inaugurated by the First Secretary of Politics and Commerce at the Indian Embassy, Smita Patel, in the presence of LuLu Hypermarket’s top management in Kuwait, sponsors of the event, and a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers of the brand.

The week-long promotion that ran from 25 to 31 January in all outlets of the hypermarket, offered unprecedented bargain discounts on all Indian products, including fresh fruits vegetables, meat, fish, groceries, and other items. Wide ranges of Millets from the brand BLISS TREE was officially launched by the chief guest during the Event and announced the introduction of its range of products available in Lulu for its loyal customers. During the launch, Mr. Mohamed Haris, Director, briefed dignitary about the new product and its benefits. The new products launched will be available in all the Lulu Hypermarkets for the shopping, he added further. In addition, special prices and offers were available on all Indian branded garments. A highlight in the garment section was a special stall dedicated to indigenous handloom garments.

Adding to the enthusiasm surrounding the ‘Lulu-India Utsav’ (Festival) were several exciting events and competitions aimed at attracting maximum interaction with shoppers and visitors. These included patriotic musical performances by students from various Indian schools, and a lively music performance by the Indian music band, Bhangra.

A special ‘Indian Arts and Crafts’ competition for students of Indian schools in Kuwait was also held during the promotion period. The competitions were divided into three categories— Drawing Seniors, Drawing Juniors and Crafts. The first, second, and third place winners of each category in the ‘Arts and Crafts’ competitions were presented with LuLu Gift Vouchers worth KD100, KD75 and KD50 respectively, as well as LuLu Merit certificates. In addition, each participant in the competitions received consolation prizes and participation certificates.

Another impressive attraction for all visitors to the hypermarket outlets was the ‘India Wall’, where an entire wall of the hypermarket was dedicated to exhibiting the artistic drawings and creative crafts of students from the 25 Indian schools participating in the Arts and Crafts competition. Also, as part of the promotional event, there were large cutouts and images of traditional Indian monuments, as well as special selfie counters that allowed visitors to click images against iconic Indian backdrops.

However, the major highlight of the seven-day long event was the Indian Food Festival that highlighted the amazing variety of Indian foods and the diversity of Indian cuisines. Special Indian food counters and sampling kiosks were available at all branches of the hypermarket, allowing lovers of Indian food to relish the tastes of Indian cuisines from various states. Among the major suppliers and sponsors of the promotion were major Indian food brands, Eastern, Kitchen Treasures and Double Horse.

The LuLu-India Utsav once again underlines the hypermarket’s keenness to highlight foods and products from various countries of the world, and its unwavering commitment to provide shoppers with the widest selection of quality products from around the world at highly competitive prices.