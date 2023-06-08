LuLu Hypermarket, the retailer of choice among discerning shoppers in the region, launched the ‘LuLu Beauty Delights’ promotion that captivated the interest of beauty enthusiasts and shoppers alike.

LuLu Beauty Delights, which runs from 7– 13 June across all outlets of the hypermarket, offers an array of value-packed promotions on cosmetics, perfumes, and wellness products. The event was inaugurated on 7 June at the hypermarket’s Al Rai outlet by popular beauty vloggers and fashion influencers, along with top management of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait.

The main sponsor of the event, Nivea, ensured that LuLu Beauty Delights provided an extraordinary experience for shoppers who had the opportunity to explore a vast range of high-quality Nivea beauty products. Moreover, co-sponsors such as PNG, Unilever, L’Oreal, Yardley, and Colgate added their own touch of excellence to the event, enhancing the overall beauty extravaganza.

One of the major highlights of the event was the live demonstrations conducted by famous beauty brands. Experts from these brands showcased their expertise, unveiling the latest trends and techniques in the world of beauty. In addition to the live demos, various sponsors and co-sponsors set up exhibition stalls, showcasing their finest beauty products and providing shoppers with the opportunity to examine an extensive range of beauty options and interact with knowledgeable representatives.

Adding to the excitement, free sampling beauty kits were distributed by the generous sponsors. Customers eagerly embraced the chance to try out new products and experience the quality and effectiveness of these items firsthand.

To further enhance the customers’ experience, the promotional event offered free live styling and make-up services. Professional stylists and make-up artists were on hand to provide personalized consultations and create stunning looks for customers.

The success of LuLu Beauty Delights event can be attributed to the perfect combination of impeccable planning, the support of top beauty brands, and the enthusiasm of the attendees. LuLu Hypermarket once again proved its commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience that goes beyond expectations, while providing shoppers with an extensive range of products, superb quality and exceptional customer service,