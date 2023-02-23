As part of Kuwait’s National and Liberation Day celebrations, LuLu Hypermarket launched the Ahlan February promotion, which ran from 22 to 28 February. The event was inaugurated by Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Mahmoud Abdul Samad Bu Shahary, at the LuLu Hypermarket Qurain outlet in the presence of the hypermarket’s top management in Kuwait and a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers.

The week-long festival, which celebrates the national holidays, offered a series of amazing discounts on all item categories, along with 62 amazing offers to mark each year of Kuwait’s independence. The event also included a free-trolley offer, with 600 lucky winners walking away with their trolley purchases absolutely free for six days from 23 to28 February. Visitors also took advantage of special promotions for fresh produce from Kuwait, deals of the day, factory clearance prices for garments and footwear, brand of the week promotions, and a digital shopping festival.

One of the main attractions of the promotion featured large cut-outs and images of iconic structures and buildings in Kuwait, as well as a special selfie counter for visitors to take pictures against the backdrop of these displays. The event also featured patriotic song performances by students from several Arabic schools in Kuwait.

A Kuwait art gallery exhibition, which was also held during the promotion period, saw the participation of more than 20 Arabic schools in Kuwait with students contesting in arts and craft competitions. The first, second and third place winners of the competitions, from each of the three categories — drawing junior, drawing senior, and craft — were awarded prizes and special LuLu Merit Certificates. All participants in the competitions also received certificates and consolation prizes.

Adding to the excitement of the event were special musical performances by a Kuwaiti band and the traditional sword dances by a folk-art troupe. Additionally,an Arabic food festival was also held on the sidelines of the promotion, and food sampling counters offered visitors a taste of traditional Kuwaiti food.

The event also featured a unique display of the Kuwait Water Towers monument, which was constructed using 14,000 plus Abraaj water bottles (330 ml). Three water tanks were set up, each more than four meters high, and the main sponsor of this display was Abraaj Water Co.

Also during the inauguration, LuLu Hypermarket’s top management and the governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate welcomed and congratulated Captain Yousef Al-Shatti of Kuwait Navy on his breaking the Guinness world record for the fastest swim across Kuwait Bay in the male category.