The new branches are located at Salmiya 2 and Mangaf 3, and will cater to the remittance needs of a diverse customer base

LuLu Exchange – Kuwait’s leading payments provider offering cross-border payments and currency exchange services, today opened its 30th and 31st branches in Salmiya 2 and Mangaf 3. The branch was inaugurated by Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, in the presence of senior company management.

Addressing the gathering on the sidelines of the opening, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, said, “We are excited to open two new branches and dedicate them to the people of Kuwait today. The Kuwaiti economy is a lifeline for thousands of expats, and as a responsible financial services provider, we are keen to expand our network to bring our services closer to our customers. We are also happy to see our investments in digital services ably complement our physical network in making the payments experience seamless and convenient for our customers, while fully adhering to the country’s enhanced regulations.”

The new branches mark the 263rd and 264th Global Branches of LuLu Financial Group.