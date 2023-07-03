LuLu Exchange, Kuwait Celebrates Winners of the 'Send Smart Win Smart' Campaign with Exciting Prize Distribution.

LuLu Exchange celebrated the successful conclusion of its “Send Smart Win Smart” campaign with a splendid prize distribution ceremony held on June 26, 2023. The event, hosted at the prestigious premises of Al Rai LuLu Exchange was a remarkable showcase of the gratifying reward presentation to the campaign’s esteemed winners. Exclusively tailored for LuLu Money customers, the campaign spanned from March 24 to June 21, 2023, engaging participants with exciting gifts.

The prize presentation was the highlight of the event with lucky winners receiving their rewards. Mr. Marshal Jackson stood out as the 9th lucky recipient and was presented with the lucky prize iPhone 14 Pro, sponsored by Transfast.

In addition to the iPhone 14 Pro, the Mega winner of the “Send Smart Win Smart” campaign, Mr. Abdulla, was awarded a travel package to the vibrant city of Baku. This luxurious travel package, sponsored by Fly World Luxury, promises to provide the mega-winner with an unforgettable experience filled with comfort and adventure.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals from LuLu Exchange, Transfast, and Fly World Luxury. Among the distinguished guests were Mr. Sreenath Sreekumar, General Manager of LuLu Exchange, Mr. Subaheer Thayyil, Deputy General Manager, Mr. Shafaz Ahamed, Head of Operations, Mr. Rajesh Nair, Country Manager of Transfast, Mr. Saad, BDM of Fly World Luxury, and Mr. Abhilash Muraleedharan, BDM of Fly World Luxury, along with other officials from LuLu Exchange and Fly World Luxury.

The presence of these esteemed individuals highlighted the significance of the “Send Smart Win Smart” campaign and its success in fostering customer engagement and satisfaction. The campaign aimed to reward LuLu Money customers for their loyalty and trust in LuLu Exchange while providing them with an opportunity to win exciting prizes.

LuLu Exchange is a leading financial institution specializing in money transfer and currency exchange services. With a commitment to providing secure, reliable, and customer-centric solutions, LuLu Exchange has become a trusted name in the industry. The company offers a wide range of services and is renowned for its excellent customer service and competitive rates.