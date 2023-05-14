The new branch is the 279th global branch of LuLu Financial Holdings and will serve the popular tourist region of the country

LuLu Exchange – one of Kuwait’s most trusted names in cross-border payments and currency exchange, launched its new branch in the popular tourist destination of Al Khiran today. The new branch at Khiran Mall was inaugurated by Mr. MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International.

It is the company’s 33rd branch in the country, and the 279th globally under LuLu Financial Holdings. The branch will offer remittances and foreign exchange services to the residents of the region, as well as the many tourists who frequent the region.

1 of 8

Speaking post the inauguration, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Holdings said, “Kuwait is a key market for us at LuLu Financial Holdings, and the opening of our new branch is in line with our vision to bring our network closer to the people of Kuwait. As a responsible financial services provider, we aspire to combine the benefits of our physical network with our digital payments app Lulu Money and create meaningful experiences for our customers. The Al Khiran

region is one of the most commercially active areas in Kuwait and we are delighted to open a new branch here which will enable us to enhance our capabilities among a wider cross-section of society.”