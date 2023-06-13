A recent medical study showed that losing weight can reduce brain aging, which confirms the importance of a healthy diet on brain health.

The researchers studied the effect of weight loss on brain health during an 18-month experiment on people who underwent a healthy diet pattern that relies mainly on vegetables and fruits and reduces processed foods, and after that period, the brain age of the participants was measured, reports Al-Rai daily.

The study, published in the journal “elife”, included more than 100 obese people, and during 18 months they underwent a program aimed at improving levels of diet and physical activity. Participants were given brain scans at the beginning and end of the program.

The results showed that losing weight by 1 percent led to a younger brain age by 9 months, while the researchers found that “reducing processed foods, sweets, and beverages was associated with a younger brain age.”

The researchers concluded that losing weight after adjusting the lifestyle can have a beneficial effect on the course of brain aging, stressing the importance of a healthy lifestyle, especially reducing processed foods, sweets and drinks, in maintaining brain health.