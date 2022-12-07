The Al-Mutlaa Command of the Jahra Security Directorate raided on Monday a local liquor factory in one of the camps in Barr Al-Mutlaa. According to an Arab daily, the Al-Mutlaa security forces received information about a camp run by Asians in Barr Al-Mutlaa as a local wine factory.

After further investigations, the camp was raided and the suspects were arrested. Based on the report, the factory was equipped with special tools and equipment for the manufacture of liquor, in addition to a number of more than a thousand bottles of local wines ready for sale, as well as barrels and swimming pools for storing the product.

During interrogations, the suspects admitted that they set up the wine factory a month ago. The factory’s daily production exceeded a thousand bottles, which were sold to young people for 10 dinars per bottle. After the investigation was completed, the suspects and confiscated items were referred to competent authorities.