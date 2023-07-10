The Ministry of Electricity and Water announced Sunday that two sub-feeders of the main substation ‘Bayan A’ went out of service.

The ministry said that the fault caused power outages in limited parts of Block 1 in Bayan, and emergency teams were present at the site to restore power as soon as possible, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Meanwhile, the MEW sources said the load index continued to rise yesterday, recording 16,050 megawatts, a difference of only 130 megawatts from the maximum load recorded last year for the same period.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR