The Ministry of Electricity and Water announced Sunday that two sub-feeders of the main substation ‘Bayan A’ went out of service.

The ministry said that the fault caused power outages in limited parts of Block 1 in Bayan, and emergency teams were present at the site to restore power as soon as possible, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Meanwhile, the MEW sources said the load index continued to rise yesterday, recording 16,050 megawatts, a difference of only 130 megawatts from the maximum load recorded last year for the same period.