Days after the formation of the government, priorities were set in each ministry, foremost of which was to fill senior vacant positions to speed up work and complete delayed projects.

A government source told Al-Qabas that the number of vacant leadership positions in the state authorities has risen to 140 for undersecretaries and their assistants and directors of office because many senior officers have opted for retirement.

The source explained that the Council of Ministers had approved “before the new government formation” decrees appointing 33 senior officers in government institutions to fill vacant positions, the list of vacancies rose again due to some senior officials opting to resign due to several reasons.

The source pointed out that many government agencies have been working for some time without senior officers, which impeded work, indicating that the “Civil Service Commission had nominated some personnel to fill the void after fulfilling the conditions.

According to the source the Council of Ministers will approve the appointment of many of many personnel soon, and the priority will be to fill vacancies in vital ministries and institutions based on merit.