An Australian court has finally issued a life sentence to a young man for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend. Judge Adam Kemper delivered the ruling last week, and the non-parole period will be set for next month.

Prosecutors told the court that the 21-year-old nursing student, Yasmin Kaur, was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Tarikjot Singh, who handcuffed her and buried her alive in March 2021, reports Al-Rai daily.

Prosecutor Carmen Mathieu told the court Kaur was abducted from her workplace in Adelaide on March 5, 2021 by Singh who blindfolded and taped her before burying her while she was conscious at Death Rock near Hooker in the Flinders Ranges, ABC News reported.

“She consciously suffered the sheer horror of being short of breath, swallowing soil, and dying in this way,” Mathieu added.

Singh had confessed to killing Kaur after being confronted with CCTV footage of him buying gloves, wire and a shovel hours before his crime.

In his confession, Singh said that he kidnapped Kaur, put her in the trunk of his car, and cut her throat before burying her alive, as revenge for her separation from him.