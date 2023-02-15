NASA plans to launch the SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station on February 26. It is scheduled to lift off at 2:07 am ET on February 26 from Launch Complex 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission is NASA’s sixth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the space station, and the seventh for the Dragon spacecraft to have humans on board, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The Crew-6 mission will carry NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, as well as Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Roscosmos astronaut Andrey Vedyev to the orbital site.

According to NASA, the crew will be in the space station’s Harmony module about 23 hours after liftoff.

The crew entered a two-week quarantine period from Sunday in preparation for the trip to the International Space Station.