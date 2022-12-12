Kuwait’s non-oil exports achieved a remarkable jump during the first 9 months, recording total sales of 291.5 million dinars, compared to 223.1 million dinars for the same period last year, an increase of 68.4 million dinars, or 31%, compared to exports to various countries of the world starting from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries, to European, Asian and African countries and the countries of the two American continents.

According to the financial data obtained by a local Arabic daily, the GCC countries topped the list of countries importing from Kuwait, with 185.4 million dinars for the first 9 months of this year, compared to 116.3 million dinars for the same period last year, an increase of 69.1 million dinars followed by exports to the Arab countries by 92 million dinars for the past 9 months compared to 58.1 million dinars for the same period last year, an increase of 33.9 million dinars, then the rest of the world by 13.6 million dinars for the same period compared to 47.7 million dinars for the same period last year, a decline of KD 34.1 million.

The peak of Kuwaiti exports reached last July at 59.2 million dinars, then May at 39.5 million dinars, then January at 33.9 million dinars, and March at 32.5 million dinars, while February recorded the lowest value of exports at 22.4 million dinars.