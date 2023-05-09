The Kuwaiti Meteorological Department has issued a warning of dusty winds and occasional thunderstorms with scattered rain in some areas. The department stated that the winds would be northwesterly, ranging in speed from 35 to 50 kilometers per hour, which would cause blowing dust and a decrease in visibility on the roads. The department also predicted a chance of scattered rain in some areas, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms at times. The department advised people to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during such weather conditions.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait



