The national campaign to gather financial support and aid for debtors had amassed KD 8.72 million (around USD 28.46 million) in its second day, said an

official on Tuesday.

Spokesman of the application for electronic services of various government agencies (Sahel) Yousef Kathem told KUNA that the Ministry of Information had played a huge role in supporting the recent campaign via its various outlets.

He also commended the role played the Ministry of Social Affairs, which came in line with directives of the cabinet, noting that the ministry had enabled direct donations via the Sahel application through this particular campaign.

He lauded the public and official entities support of the campaign to ease the financial burdens of debtors

Source-KUNA