The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Kuwaitis in the sister Republic of Lebanon to exercise caution and to stay away from protests and security disturbances in several Lebanese regions, and to abide by and adhere to the instructions issued by the official authorities in Beirut.

The Ministry said citizens in difficult situations while in Lebanon must contact the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Beirut for assistance via the following emergency phones: – 009611792810 – 0096171171441, reports Al-Qabas daily.