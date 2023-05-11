In another remarkable achievement for the Hamed Al-Essa Center for Organ Transplantation of the Ministry of Health, a Kuwaiti surgical team has successfully conducted a complex kidney transplant, coupled with the reconstruction of the urinary tract, for a young man. Under the supervision of Dr. Talal Al-Quoud, Dr. Saja Sorour, and Dr. Muhammad Zain, this groundbreaking procedure marks a significant milestone in the field of organ transplantation, reports Al-Jarida.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Health, the 29-year-old patient had been suffering from chronic renal failure since childhood due to a congenital defect in the urinary bladder. For the past 20 years, he had relied on dialysis as a life-sustaining measure. However, the prolonged use of dialysis catheters had caused vein clotting and atrophy, making traditional kidney transplantation methods in the pelvic area extremely challenging.

To overcome these obstacles, the surgical team opted for a globally rare technique that involved both transplantation and restoration simultaneously. In this intricate procedure, the kidneys were transplanted above the inferior vena cava and the aorta in the abdominal region. Additionally, the path of the transplanted kidney’s ureter was redirected to the intestine through a technique known as “Simultaneous Kidney Transplant And Ileal Conduit.”

The Ministry highlighted that the successful operation resulted in the patient’s recovery, enabling him to resume a normal life without the need for chronic dialysis. This achievement further reinforces the effectiveness of the organ donation program and demonstrates the exceptional skills and expertise of Kuwait’s healthcare professionals.