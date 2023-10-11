Kuwaiti Representative, Dr. Hassan Johar, has raised concerns over the budget allocated for the Kuwait pavilion at the international horticultural exhibition, “Expo 2023,” held in Doha. He revealed that the budget, ranging between 3 and 4 million dinars, is the largest among the 80 participating countries, and called on the Minister of Oil, who is responsible for the environment, to initiate an immediate investigation into what he perceives as a significant waste of funds, reported Al-Jairda Daily.

Dr. Johar expressed his shock at the fact that the Kuwaiti pavilion remains incomplete, despite more than a week having passed since the official opening of the exhibition. The Kuwaiti pavilion is the only one among the participating countries that has yet to be finished and remains deserted. Dr. Johar also noted the absence of a Kuwaiti media representation to cover the event, stating that this situation is unacceptable.

Johar urged the relevant ministers, with the Minister of Oil taking the primary responsibility for the environment, to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter. This inquiry is aimed at understanding the reasons behind the excessive financial costs and the ongoing incompleteness of the pavilion.