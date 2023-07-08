Kuwaiti photographer Muhammad Murad made Kuwait proud by winning two awards, in the international “Oasis” competition for nature photography, in the Ruero region, northern Italy.

The Italian Society for Natural Tourism, which is based on the award, stated that the international jury chose the 100 most beautiful photos for 2022 from among 25,000 shots, by photographers from 69 countries competing for the awards, in its fifteenth year, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The society explained Murad won the ‘Referees’ Choice’ award in the ‘Birds’ section competition for his picture “The Dominator”, and he also won the ‘Honorable Mention’ award in the ‘Other Animals’ section competition for his photo ‘Escape’, which is considered an “Oscar” for nature photography.

In a statement to KUNA, Murad said he is proud to be Kuwaiti artist following the award ceremony, which enriches his creative experience, and adds a new medal to his busy career, which confirms the Kuwaiti presence in the field of nature photography in the world.