A Kuwaiti graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar still feels a deep connection to the campus more than a decade into her career. Aliah Dehdary graduated in May 2012 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, and is now the manager of correspondent banking for Burgan Bank in Kuwait. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university

“Studying in Qatar as a Kuwaiti was the best: top of the line education, diverse student community, ideal student-to-professor ratio, and a less than two-hour flight to Kuwait,” said Dehdary from her home in Kuwait City.

Carnegie Mellon University is a private, global university with its main campus in Pittsburgh, USA. CMU-Q opened in Education City, Doha, in 2004, and is today part of a multi-versity that includes five other American university campuses. CMU-Q is home to roughly 450 students in four programs of study.

“I met so many students from the other universities because I stayed in the dorms within Education City. At any time of day or night, you would find other students preparing for something or just simply hanging out.

“As for outside of EC, I always marveled at how beautiful the country is, and how the Qatari culture intertwines in their lives, as well as in the country’s infrastructure. Uni life in Qatar was hands-down one of the best times in my life.”

CMU-Q offers four undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems. All undergraduate majors require four years of full-time study. Students have identical graduation requirements as those on the main campus, and graduates hold CMU degrees.

“Education City is a special place to study,” said Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. “Students get a Carnegie Mellon education, but they can also cross-register at the other Education City partner universities. This means that students can tailor their education to their own unique interests.”

Dehdary recommends that Kuwaiti students seriously consider CMU-Q as an option for their undergraduate education, not only for its top-ranked programs, but for the whole educational experience.

“The campus and student population is smaller than the main campus, but that was a big plus for me because it created a family-like community. I always will consider Qatar and CMU-Q as my second home and family, and I was blessed to have been part of such a great university and amongst the brightest of minds. It was truly something special.”