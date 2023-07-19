The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Eco Incubator for Environment and Renewable Energy Projects, Jassim Al-Aba’a, announced the availability of 30 environmental initiatives, submitted by Kuwaiti youth, that were studied and tested on a narrow axis, to ensure their effectiveness, in preparation for presenting them to the competent government agencies, and benefiting from them.

Al-Aba’a told Al-Qabas that “the 30 projects will have a direct positive impact on the environment,” pointing out that “they will be presented to the relevant government agencies for support and implementation.”

The package presented a project for reducing temperatures on the asphalt, revealing that the temperature at noon would be 67 degrees Celsius, while after coating it with a special material, which was applied by one of the initiators, it decreased by 8 degrees.

He pointed out that the higher the temperature under the sun on the roofs, the lower it will be on the other painted surfaces, which can benefit environmental, governmental, agricultural, and other projects, and contribute to relieving pressure on electricity consumption in some areas, especially the new ones.