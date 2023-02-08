The Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development has approved applications from 30 charities and agencies to contribute to a nationwide campaign to raise donations for quake-affected people in Turkey.

The Social Affairs Ministry has asked the Ministry of Defense to help secure a plane to transport the emergency aid to Turkey, the Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Al-Enezi said in a press statement Tuesday.

Al-Enezi added that the minister Mai Al-Baghli ordered full cooperation and integration with relevant government agencies to accelerate the aid dispatching. The ministry exerts efforts to ensure a quick response to the emergency to alleviate the suffering of the affected people, including the Syrian refugees in Turkey.

