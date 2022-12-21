Kuwaiti artist Khaled Al-Humaidhi used his talent in design and making models to connect imagination with reality and help children innovate and create.

Al-Humaidhi, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), used his fingertips in handmade wooden designs and games that would contribute to the child’s mental development, away from modern devices and electronics, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Humaidhi designed the wooden figures in many forms, drawing inspiration from human beings, nature, plants and animals, in addition to the prominent landmarks of Kuwait, using the finest types of wood, natural oils, and environmentally friendly recycling materials that suit the nature of children.