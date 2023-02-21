The Director of the Medical Emergency Department, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shatti, announced that February 20 of each year will be celebrated as the Kuwaiti Ambulance Day to make it part of the activities of national holidays and Liberation Day.

Al-Shatti said during a ceremony that was held yesterday, under the auspices of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge Ambulance Center, that the Medical Emergency Department is considered one of the oldest and most vital departments, calling on all its employees to unite and cooperate in order to change and develop emergency work and submit recommendations and proposals to officials to overcome obstacles, facilitate work and develop general performance.