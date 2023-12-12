It is important to apply legislative laws concerning misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), said a Kuwaiti academic on Tuesday. Necessity of the new laws was underlined by Dr. Jameela Al-Otaibi, a faculty member of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training Basic Education College, in a lecture titled “The Use of Artificial Intelligence under Current Legislations” in the third day of The Library & Information Association of Kuwait cultural training season.

The activity was held under auspices of Minister of Information and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi. Dr. Al-Otaibi touched on positive side of using AI for various purposes such as scientific, medical and technological progress and economic growth. However, she cautioned of looming risks and issues in this regard, like privacy concerns, security breaches and even identity theft.

Affirming hazards of misusing the AI, Dr. Al-Otaibi emphasized that there are currently six laws associated with different aspects of technology, thus she suggested special legislations and laws for the newest electronic technology.

The lecture came as a part of The Library and Information Association of Kuwait’s training season titled “Artificial Intelligence in Libraries and Information Centers” that commenced on the 10th of this month and would conclude on the 14th.

Source: KUNA