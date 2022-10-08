The Kuwait University Council is looking into a proposal to open a branch at the King Abdullah Economic City, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the latter expressed a desire to attract distinguished schools, universities, technical and vocational institutes from Kuwait, that have a desire to establish a branch in the economic city.

Kuwait government sources told a local Arabic daily that the Saudi embassy in Kuwait in a letter to the Ministry of Higher Education said this desire stems from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to develop the education system in the Kingdom to build a promising generation of diverse cultures, innovations and sciences, based on solid educational foundations.

The Saudi embassy has asked the Ministry of Higher Education to take what it deems appropriate about informing the competent authorities on this issue. The sources pointed out that the university’s educational affairs sector, as soon as it received the letter of the Ministry of Higher Education in this regard, suggested that the university administration express its desire to establish a branch of Kuwait University in the economic city, calling for the proposal to be submitted to the university council for approval.

The sources indicated that the University Council discussed the issue in its meeting before submitting it to the Council of Public Universities for accreditation.

The sources indicated that, according to the embassy’s letter, the city includes highly competitive elements for developing the education sector and attracting international educational institutions.

The sources added, it is characterized by an infrastructure with international specifications, quality solutions and works, and integrated government services for local and international investors.