The Acting Dean of Admission and Registration at Kuwait University, Prof. Dr. Abdullah Al-Hajri, announced that the university accepted 27 non-Kuwaiti students of various nationalities who were secondary school graduates and were allowed to join the disciplines designated for them.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the admission was carried out in accordance with the decision of the University Council, taking into account the minimum limits for the admission of Kuwaiti students in the various colleges and the admission policy for the academic year 2022/2023.

Al Rai reported that text messages will be sent to all admitted students specifying the college in which they have been accepted, and the approval of admission will be through the admission system on the university’s website, in addition to payment of fees. The professor pointed out that all students who submitted applications for admission may know the result through the website.