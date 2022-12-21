The Space Museum at Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center announced that this Thursday, Kuwait will witness the “winter solstice” with the shortest day and the longest night, with a duration of 10 hours and 16 minutes during the day, and 13 hours and 44 minutes at night, a local Arabic Daily reported.

The general supervisor of the center’s museums, Khaled Al-Jama’an, stated that the angle of incidence of the sun’s rays varies from one region to another around the globe, meaning it is vertical in some areas and oblique in others.

Al-Jama’an added that the sun will be perpendicular to 90 degrees over the areas located in the Tropic of Capricorn in the south of the globe on Thursday, marking the beginning of the summer season astronomically in the southern hemisphere, and the winter season astronomically (the winter solstice) in the northern half, in a natural phenomenon.

He pointed out that the angle of the sun’s rays in Kuwait will be oblique and continuously decreasing, to reach its lowest next Thursday at 37.14 degrees, coinciding with the very long night and short day.

He stated that the sun’s angle will begin to shift from south to north after December 22 gradually until next March on the day of the equinox (spring season), and it will continue to increase until it becomes almost vertical in the summer solstice (summer season) in June at an angle of 84.6 degrees over Kuwait.