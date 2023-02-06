The Amir of Kuwait, H H Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, issued royal directives to activate an air bridge that would transport urgent aid and medical response teams from Kuwait to Turkey after an earthquake struck the Kahramanmaraş Governorate of southern Turkey on Monday morning, Al Rai reported. The initiative is conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Fire Force, the Red Crescent, the Ministry of Health and the Kuwaiti army.

The Government Communication Center said in a statement that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate the activation of the air bridge, which will enable the Kuwaiti army to carry the emergency response team, machinery and equipment by air. In addition, the General Fire Force will deal with the effects of the earthquake and contribute to the search and rescue operations for the victims through the emergency team, as well as necessary assistance through the Kuwaiti search and rescue team.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health and the Kuwait Red Crescent Society will also help administer the necessary medical and pharmaceutical support and urgent health care.