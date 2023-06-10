Kuwait is implementing the largest environmental restoration and greening project in the world to re-vegetate an 42 square kilometers of land in the north and south of Kuwait.

The Al-Anba daily has learned from oil sources that the Kuwait Oil Company is preparing to accept offers for its four major contracts for land re-greening projects in the north and south of Kuwait, considered as essential part of the claims that Kuwait obtained with funding from the United Nations after the Iraqi invasion and forms the final part of the Kuwaiti Environment Rehabilitation Program.

The sources said that the objectives of the project are designed to restore the vegetation cover of approximately 42 square kilometers of land within the Kuwait Oil Company areas in the north and south of Kuwait by cultivating nearly 10 million desert plants using twelve varieties of trees, shrubs and fungal herbs plants suitable for Kuwait’s natural environment.

The sources stated that the project is classified among the largest environmental restoration projects and greening of fungal plants in the world.

The project is divided into 4 main packages, and the KOC has appointed Worley as a consultant for the project that was launched in January 2023, and two preliminary meetings were held on February 6 and May 29 of this year.

The Kuwait Oil Company has set June 18 as the last date for receiving financial offers.

It is worth noting that during the work on the project, areas containing contaminated soil will be targeted by subjecting them to two types of treatment techniques, which are either biological treatment or heat treatment, before returning the soil to its original location and planting it with local plant species that coexist with the prevailing environment and climate in the country.