Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Mohammad Al-Fares said that Kuwaiti people are delighted to share with the Saudi people their joy for the Kingdom National Day.

In statements to reporters during his participation in the Saudi embassy celebration of the 92nd National Day of the Saudi Kingdom, Minister Al-Fares said this is a dear occasion to all Kuwaitis.

Al-Fares, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, wished the Kingdom further progress and prosperity.

He extended his warmest congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime, and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman and the Saudi people on the National Day.

-Source-KUNA