The State of Kuwait recorded a new achievement in the Guinness Book of Records with the largest bisht in the world.

The size of the bisht was (17 by 16 meters), which exceeded the previous record (17 by 9 meters). Its production was supervised by Al-Baghli Exhibition for the Bisht Industry, and its sewing took 48 days, reports Al-Rai daily quoting KUNA.

The Guinness-accredited arbitrator, Kenzi Al-Dafrawi, honored the owner of the Bisht Al-Baghli exhibition, Riyad Al-Baghli, after adopting the “largest Bisht in the world” after breaking the previously recorded record (17 by 9 meters) for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia