The electrical load index in Kuwait reached a record high of 16,370 megawatts on Tuesday, Alrai Media reported, surpassing the previous record of 16,180 megawatts set last year. The high load was attributed to the hot weather, which has been reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius in recent days. The Ministry of Electricity and Water expects the load index to continue to rise in the coming days as the temperatures remain high.

Furthermore, the ministry also reported that water consumption has been increasing. The report said that the production rate of water reached 508 million gallons on Tuesday, while the consumption rate was 501 million gallons.