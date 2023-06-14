The Health specialists announced that more than 26,000 cancer cases were recorded in Kuwait over the past 9 years, 4 percent of them among children.

This came during the “Awareness and Follow-up Workshop for Children’s Cancers”, which was organized by the National Campaign for Cancer Awareness (CAN) with the support of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, at the “CAN Campaign” training center in the Palliative Care Center, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Oncology consultant Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh speaking on the genetic changes and their relationship to cancer, indicated that genetic symptoms may be due to environmental reasons such as exposure to radiation or carcinogens such as benzene, or they may be due to genetic reasons while at the same time emphasizing that early detection of cancer helps greatly in recovery.

Dr Al-Saleh pointed out that the purpose of health awareness is to guide the family, especially the mother, to early attention to the initial symptoms, as well as how to better deal with the sick child, which studies indicated what we must do to ensure an increased response to treatment.

Cancer epidemiologist consultant, Dr. Amani Al-Basmi referred to the most common childhood cancers in Kuwait, explaining that out of 26,600 new cases diagnosed with cancer between 2010 and 2019, pediatric cancer cases accounted for four percent.

She pointed out that the average age of children at diagnosis is 9 years for Kuwaitis, and 8 years for non-Kuwaitis. Leukemia represented 40% of cases, and the death rate among cases was 12%.

Stem cell transplantation and hematology consultant, Dr. Sondos Al-Sharida, gave a lecture on risk factors during childhood and the role of educating mothers in early detection, indicating that 12 types of childhood cancers were diagnosed.

The CAN Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Khaled Al-Saleh, said the efforts of the participants and the media contribute to spreading health awareness.

Taking part in the Awareness and Follow-up Workshop included Patients Helping Fund Association, the Health Cities Administration, the Warba Medical Supplies Company and the Golden Sanabel Company.

The most prominent reasons for cancer include exposure to radiation, carcinogens and general factors.