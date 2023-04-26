Kuwait has regressed in the ranking of the richest countries in the world in terms of per capita GDP in terms of purchasing power, as it ranked 36th in the world out of 193 countries, compared to 31st in last year’s ranking. Oman ranked sixth and last in the Gulf, according to the Global Finance report.

According to the April World Economic Outlook report issued by the International Monetary Fund, the parity of per capita GDP with purchasing power in Kuwait rose from $51,000 last year to $53,000 in the new classification, reports Al-Qabas daily.

“Global Finance” said in a new report to classify the richest and poorest countries in the world, that when measuring the wealth of any country, it is necessary to understand the amount that can be purchased in terms of basic commodities, housing and transportation expenses. Therefore, when comparing per capita GDP across countries, output should be compared with purchasing power, which helps to take into account inflation rates and prices of goods and services in each specific country.

In the Gulf, Qatar remained at the top of the rankings and ranked fourth in the world with about 125 thousand dollars, followed by the UAE, which came in sixth place in the world with 88,200 dollars and Kuwait ranked 36th with 53,000 dollars, followed by Oman in last place in the Gulf, at 50th in the world, with 42.1 thousand dollars.

Globally, Ireland jumped two places to top the ranking of the richest countries in the world in terms of per capita GDP with purchasing power of more than 145 thousand dollars, and snatched the first place from Luxembourg, which came in second place with 142.4 thousand dollars, while Singapore came in third place globally, with 133.8 thousand dollars, Macau ranked fifth (after Qatar) with 89.5 thousand dollars, Switzerland ranked seventh (after the UAE) with 87.9 thousand dollars, Norway ranked eighth with 82.6 thousand dollars, and America ranked ninth with $80,000, San Marino came in tenth with $78.9,000.

As for the poorest countries in the world, 10 African countries ranked last, from 183 to 193, and the most prominent of these countries are South Sudan, Mozambique, Malawi, Chad, Niger, Congo and Somalia, while Yemen ranked 182 in the world with two thousand dollars.

Following is the ranking of the Gulf countries for the richest countries in the world. The country with its global ranking is equal to the value of per capita GDP with purchasing power.

1. Qatar (4 in the world) 124.8 thousand dollars

2. UAE (6) 88.2 thousand dollars

3. Saudi Arabia (23) 64.8 thousand dollars

4. Bahrain (27) 60.5 thousand dollars

5. Kuwait (36) 53 thousand dollars

6. Oman (50) 42.1 thousand dollars