Kuwait increased its holdings of US Treasury bonds last November by 0.79%, at a value of $400 million, to reach $50.7 billion, compared to $50.3 billion at the end of October, and its holdings of US Treasury bonds during the first 11 months of 2022 increased by 9.26%, at a value of $4.3 billion, compared to $46.4 billion at the end of December 2021.

On an annual level, Kuwait increased its holdings of US bonds by $4.4 billion, or by 9.5%, compared to $46.3 billion in November 2021, according to data published on the US Treasury website, says Al-Anba daily.

Kuwait diversifies from the US bond portfolio between short-term bonds at a value of $11.14 billion, while the largest percentage of long-term bonds remains at a value of $39.56 billion, and successful moves appear for Kuwaiti investments in US bonds by reducing and raising their holdings, as these moves coincide with the change in the return on those bonds.

This is in addition to the increase and decrease of Kuwaiti investments in US stock exchanges.

Kuwait ranked third in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia, which ranked first by acquiring US bonds worth $121.4 billion, compared to $120.7 billion last October, including $103.44 billion in long-term bonds and $17.99 billion in short-term bonds.