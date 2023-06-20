“We are aware of the impact of the dangerous current conditions the region and the world are facing, therefore, it is our responsibility to take serious reform measures to protect Kuwait’s stability,” His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait said.

He underlined the need for real partnership and cooperation in protecting the country’s unity, refraining from dispute and de-escalating tensions between the two authorities.

As part of its duties in accordance with article 98 of the Kuwaiti constitution, the government will present a program on priorities that need to be executed within specific time, including development issues, he noted.

The program includes taking serious measures to establish economic zones north, south and west of the country, with a total space of 19 square km, to provide environmental, storing, commercial and industrial services with international partnerships, while also allowing the private sector to achieve developmental goals as part of the Kuwait 2035 vision, His Highness said.

The program is also involved with means of achieving transparency and integrity in the government’s work. This includes fighting corruption, protecting public money and bringing to justice those who violate the law, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad affirmed.

Meanwhile, he called on both the government and the National Assembly to reform economy through executing laws that support monetary policy, in the light of the unstable conditions in international oil markets.

“Our reform and development journey must occur in a democratic environment for the benefit of our country and the Kuwaiti people,” he added. The upcoming phase is challenging and tough, thus serious cooperation between the government and the assembly is much needed to overcome these difficulties, His Highness concluded.

– KUNA