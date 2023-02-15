Diplomatic sources revealed to Al Qabas newspaper that the joint committee between the Philippines and Kuwait will meet soon after Manila requested a schedule. The sources stated that the committee will discuss all outstanding files between the two countries, especially the domestic workers’ file, suggesting that an agreement will be reached to resolve the Ramadan crisis, and then resume the deployment of first-time Filipino household workers after setting the required requirements and procedures.

Moreover, the sources are anticipating the results of the meeting of the Assistant Secretary of State for Asian Affairs and Chargé d’Affaires of the Philippines Jose A. Cabrera III, stressing the depth of relations between the two countries.