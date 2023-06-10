Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (the KPC), umbrella entity of the national oil companies, has mapped out a strategy and roadmap for low-emission energy transformation, the KPC Chief Executive Officer announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah said that in line with the 2040 KPC strategy and Kuwait’s international obligations to attain hydrocarbon neutrality by 2050, the corporation had worked out the strategy and the roadmap for processing the limited emission energy.

Sheikh Nawaf was addressing a seminar organized by the KPC research and technology division, themed, “Kuwait third for hydrogen”.

For his part, CEO of the participating Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy Center (JCCP) Tsuyoshi Nakai said Japanese companies were ready to cooperate with Kuwait in the clean energy realm. The seminar that involved energy strategy makers from local, regional and international institutions shed light on the hydrogen industry.