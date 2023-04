National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim lifted a scheduled regular session on Tuesday due to lack of quorum.

He said in a statement at the parliament building that the session was adjourned to sometime after the coming Eid Al-Fitr.

The speaker adjourned the session because there was neither a quorum nor a decree for forming a new government.

The parliament bylaw stipulates that a government must partake in the assembly session; either by the prime minister or some members

