National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun inaugurated the scheduled regular session with an agenda including diverse issues namely bills to purchase citizens’ debts and relieving them of the debts’ interests.

Agenda is topped with regular matters such as endorsing minutes, examining letters and complaints. Then, the MPs would vote on recommendations that had been submitted by legislators during a session on December 21 concerning the Audit Bureau’s report about departments’ budgets and accounts.

Two of the bills on the table concern proposed purchase of citizens’ debts and relieving them of the debts’ interests. Others propose forming a shareholding company for marketing agricultural products and recovering irregular debts from banks subject to the central bank’s oversight.

Others contain ideas for establishing companies for towns’ construction, residential districts with blueprints to ensure their economic prosperity, adding two terms in the law for transforming Kuwait Airways into a shareholding company, amending laws for electing members of the parliament, setting a number of constituencies and modifying the electoral law.

Moreover, a number of bills concern approval of the Nairobi convention for waste disposal and replacing the term domestic worker with maid. MPs have also requested discussing “irregularities in performance” of the World Health Organization bureau in Kuwait and appointing new leading civil servant.

Source: KUNA