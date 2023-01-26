Kuwait Motor City, in cooperation with Kuwait International Automobile Club, is hosting for the first time in the country the second and third round competitions for both the Middle East Regional Formula Championship (FR) and the UAE Formula Racing Championship (F4). Al Rai newspaper reported that Director General Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Razzaq said the two rounds will start on 27 January and end on 1 February. Each round of the two championships includes three races with a total of 12 races, he added.

Al-Abdul-Razzaq stated that the competitors have started their preparations for the championship, indicating that this race is the first event of its kind on the Kuwait circuit accredited by the International Motorsports Federation, which is classified according to the highest standards (grade 1). He also called on the public to attend and enjoy the atmosphere of competition, especially as the region is witnessing for the first time the Formula Regional (FR) races. He explained that the first round of the two tournaments was in Dubai and the fourth round will also be in Dubai, while the fifth and final round will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Executive Director of Top Speed, Davide Degobi, noted the great facilities provided by Kuwait in holding the championships, and expressed his pride in working with the Kuwaiti authorities and for being with the competitors. Meanwhile, Fouad Bouarja, Director of International Relations and Motorsports at the club, said that the club is in continuous cooperation with the city administration to host the global event. Bouarja noted the club’s endeavor to develop motorsports, but the pandemic delayed its plans. He said that the club continues to focus on young racers by training and qualifying them for various races for a Kuwaiti team that can participate in Formula races.