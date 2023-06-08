Embassy of Italy held an event last week to celebrate the country’s National Day. Speaking on occasion, Italian Ambassador H.E. Carlo Balducci, stated: “Italy and Kuwait share several commonalities in political, economic and social fields, and we speak the same language and stance when it comes to stability and security of nations, regions and globally.”

Expanding on the similarities between Italy and Kuwait, the ambassador noted that “our relationship is strong, because we share the same family values, and when we talk about family businesses, there is a great similarity, as Italy is known as the country where 65 percent of businesses are family owned. These companies may have been established in very different scenarios but are very much in the same spirit as in Kuwait.”

1 of 4

For his part, Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, who was the chief guest at the Italian National Day celebrations, described Kuwait, Italy relations as historical and deep-rooted and added that both sides are keen to develop these ties further in all fields.

Referring to economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the sectors of oil industries and small and medium industries, as well as traditional areas of trade, Ambassador Marafie highlighted the “distinction of cooperation in diverse fields between the two nations, and the multiplicity of opportunities to broaden these relations further.”

Speaking at the event, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Mishaal said: “My presence on this occasion as a representative of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense is an expression of the strength of the mutual relationship between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Italy and an affirmation of the close military cooperation that exists between the two countries. This relationship is getting stronger with time,” he added.