The Chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Jassim Al-Saqer, said Kuwait is passing through today a dangerous phase and the sailing cannot be smooth except with the state’s adherence to its laws, guided by its values and belief, and its adherence to its constitution and at the forefront is the ruling family, the National Assembly and the independence of the judiciary, without interference from any sides.

Al-Saqer pointed out during the fifty-ninth General Assembly gathering that was held yesterday at the Chamber’s headquarters that with the exception of the disaster of the invasion, the disappointment that Kuwait is currently experiencing is the most bitter, the deepest, and the most oppressive. This is because the misfortune this time came quickly and shockingly that hit the local arena and the violation of the law in the name of ‘higher orders’ and under the slogan of “freedom of opinion”, and getting rid of ‘administrators’ without clear reasons in the name of “reform”, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The fall this time came in the midst of regional and international transformations that redraw the borders of states, the distribution of interests, and the formation of alliances, so that there is nothing left for those who missed the train except to lament their misfortunes.

He added: “I know that what I say is painful and painfully frustrating. On the other hand, you know that it is an honest and tactless description of the current political scene in our homeland, Kuwait. It is a scene with which I preface my speech, but I will not expand on it, and because I want to take advantage of this situation to tell you about the economic scene, which was, as usual, forgotten or forgotten due to the absolute dominance of political affairs.

“Note that the economic scene is no less important than the political scene, and it may outweigh it in pain, oppression and frustration. And this word of mine will not deal with the “economic problem itself,” nor will it deal with the economic reform itself, because this task was accomplished years ago, and through piles of studies, committees, and recommendations, which recorded a consensus or close to a consensus on diagnosing the problem and analyzing it, and on reform policies, mechanisms, conditions, and costs.

Al-Saqr indicated that with the start of oil production, and depending on it, Kuwait chose a development model that relied on state capitalism and the dominance of its public sector. It is fair to say that this choice was justified at the time. However, the Kuwaiti economic impasse began to take shape with the state’s continuation of this development model, and its continuation in strengthening its approach, despite the radical change in all the circumstances and data that justified its introduction in the beginning, pointing out that it increased the seriousness of this severe and prolonged deviation from the state’s economic role in democratic countries.

He went on to say, Kuwait has adopted financial policies that are absolutely biased toward distributing wealth rather than developing it, and exaggerating the welfare of the present at the expense of sustainability and the future. Hence, the culture of dependence on easy rents has spread in all its economic, societal and political manifestations, mainly represented in the sluggishness, inefficiency and low productivity of public administration, the high cost and low level of health and education services, the deficit of the general budget and the fragility of its structure, in addition to the weakness of transparency and accountability, and the expansion of environment incubating corruption.

He stated that the state and its public sector have become unable to provide remunerative, productive and sustainable job opportunities for newcomers to the labor market, whose number is estimated at more than 100,000 citizens during the next four years.

The private sector has also become unable to compete with the state and its public sector in attracting these citizens, indicating that the percentage of national employment in the private sector in Kuwait is almost 14% of the total national labor force, while the average of this percentage in the whole world reached 67%, when countries are organized, where there is economic cooperation and development to 80%. As for China, its openness to the private sector led to a decline in the percentage of workers in the public sector from 78% at the end of the eighties of the last century to less than 27% in 2010.

He disclosed, the future of Kuwait and its generations is based on our success in designing and implementing a development model based on the private sector on the one hand, and on financial policies aimed at developing and sustaining wealth on the other hand. Our evasion of this entitlement has led to an increase in its social, financial and political costs, and to fueling tension and aggravation in the trilogy of “governance, democracy and development” in Kuwait.

Al-Sager said that despite the central and future importance of the private sector and its developmental role in Kuwait, this sector with all its activities, institutions and people is subject to an unjust campaign that not only undermines its efficiency, role and usefulness, but also calls into question its history, patriotism and credibility. This campaign makes allegations that are baseless, have no support or document, fueled by hatred that has no reason except for the failure of its companions, ignorant guidance, and unknown financing.

He continued saying, despite the pain this campaign causes us, it would not have aroused our interest had it not been for the resonance we find in the legislative and executive authorities, and had it not been for the incubating environment enjoyed by some of the leaders of the two authorities. If the executive authority takes an equivocal position on the private sector, raising slogans of its support and confidence in it and working against it, then many members of the National Assembly do not lack clarity in declaring their suspicion of the private sector, and do not deny their efforts to limit its developmental role, indicating that the Chamber is proud to have among its members more than half of the members of the National Assembly in most, if not all, of its sessions, and from the Constituent Assembly until today. Also, large numbers of government and public sector employees practice commercial work through partners or agents. Most of them are related to merchants and commercial families.