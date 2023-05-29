A gathering of Arab journalists and media experts assembled in Kuwait on Sunday to discuss a recent upsurge in the industry, sponsored by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The two day talks focused on more “transparency and accuracy” on the part of media bodies in a bid to avoid providing readers with fallible information, in light of the emergence of “virtual media,” Ziad Makary told the Arab media forum. Relying on “reputable sources” to convey daily news to the public is now imperative at a time where many media bodies fall into the pitfall of employing untrusted sources, according to the

Bahraini King’s special advisor Nabil Al-Hamr.

Describing “liberty” in the profession as the starting point for a media resurgence, Saudi Arabia based Al-Jazeera newspaper’s chief editor Khaled Al-Malek emphasized the need to push forward a digital drive in the current age of social media.

Source: KUNA